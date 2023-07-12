Safety Commissioner inspects electrified Milavittan-Thoothukudi railway section

MADURAI: Statutory inspection of the newly doubled, electrified Milavittan-Thoothukudi railway section was conducted, apart from a speed trial on Tuesday.

The railway track to the stretch of 7.67 km was inspected by Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru. The inspection commenced from Milavittan at 10.07 am and concluded in Thoothukudi at 1.05 pm, read the press release of the Railways.

The Commissioner checked safety standards followed in the tracks, signalling, Overhead Electrical Equipment (OHE) and operations systems provided in the section. He also took stock of safety measures taken at power line crossings, Road over Bridge (RoB) and Foot over Bridges (FoB) and other infrastructure. VKGupta , Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, V Thavamani Pandi, Chief Engineer, Construction, K Mastan Rao, Chief Engineer Track Procurement, Southern Railway, Chennai, B Kamalakara Reddy , Chief Project Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), TK Padmanabhan, Chief Project Manager-II RVNL and P Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai Division accompanied the CRS during the inspection.