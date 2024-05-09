Begin typing your search...

Saddened by loss of lives in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu: Prez Murmu

Eight workers -- five women and three men -- were killed in the accident at a fireworks manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi.

ByPTIPTI|9 May 2024 1:27 PM GMT
Saddened by loss of lives in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu: Prez Murmu
X

Smoke billows out from the site of a firecracker blast at a fireworks-manufacturing unit, in Sivakasi (PTI)

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Eight workers -- five women and three men -- were killed in the accident at a fireworks manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were gutted, police said.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Droupadi MurmuSivakasiSivakasi firecracker factory blast
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X