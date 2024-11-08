Sabarimala special trains to run between Thiruvananthapuram North – SMVT Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Thiruvananthapuram North – SMVT Bengaluru given the crowd of passengers during Sabarimala pilgrimage season, according to a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06083 Thiruvananthapuram North – SMVT Bengaluru weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 6:05 pm on November 12, 19, and 26; December 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31; January 7, 14, 21, and 28 (on Tuesdays), and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:55 am, the following day (12 services).

In the return direction, Train no 06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Thiruvananthapuram North weekly special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12:45 pm on November 13, 20 and 27; December 4, 11, 18 and 25; January 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 (on Wednesdays), and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 6:45 am, the following day (12 services).

Coach composition will be 16 AC three-tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches, one pantry car, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The train will have stoppages at Salem and Erode. Reservations for the weekly special trains will open at 8 am on November 9 (Saturday) from Southern Railway end, added the statement.