S Ve Shekhar's home gets second bomb threat in a week
Explosives experts and sniffer dogs have once again been deployed to inspect the house
CHENNAI: Actor-politician S Ve Shekhar’s residence has received a second bomb threat within a week, prompting fresh security checks.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, earlier this week, a similar threat turned out to be a hoax after police and bomb squad personnel searched the premises and found nothing.
Following the latest call, police teams, along with explosives experts and sniffer dogs, have once again been deployed to inspect the house.
