Begin typing your search...

    S Ve Shekhar's home gets second bomb threat in a week

    Explosives experts and sniffer dogs have once again been deployed to inspect the house

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Sept 2025 12:50 PM IST
    S Ve Shekhars home gets second bomb threat in a week
    X

    S Ve Shekhar's residence gets second bomb threat (Photo/Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Actor-politician S Ve Shekhar’s residence has received a second bomb threat within a week, prompting fresh security checks.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, earlier this week, a similar threat turned out to be a hoax after police and bomb squad personnel searched the premises and found nothing.

    Following the latest call, police teams, along with explosives experts and sniffer dogs, have once again been deployed to inspect the house.

    S Ve ShekharBomb threat
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X