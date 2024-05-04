S Rly reviews efficacy of emergency chains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has begun to review the efficacy of emergency brakes installed in express trains, after the tragic death of 22-year-old pregnant woman Kasturi of Sankarankoil, who fell off Kollam Express near Tiruchy, after her kin blamed it on ‘malfunctioning’ as they claim the train didn’t stop despite pulling the chain in their S8 compartment. The train eventually stopped 8-9 km away from the incident, after the emergency chain was pulled from another compartment, while ideally, an express train stops within 1 km from the time of pulling the chain.

The incident has raised doubts about the efficacy or a possible snag in the Inter-Communication Valves (ICVs), better known as ‘emergency chains’ on board in express trains.

Kin of the deceased woman, who was 7 months pregnant, claimed that they might have been able to save her if the train had stopped once they pulled the chain in their S8 compartment. Instead, the train stopped eight to nine kilometres away from the spot where she fell, losing out on the golden hour to save her life. Railway officials familiar with the technical know-how explained that there was no reason for the train to travel so far from the point once the emergency chain was activated, if in case the chain was pulled right and the device worked fine. Unlike suburban electric trains (MEMUS), the mere pulling of chains would activate the vacuum-based braking system in the express trains, making it stop within a distance of kilometres.

Once the emergency chain or ICV is activated in an express train, brakes are applied gradually in all coaches of the trains automatically. As soon as the loco pilot senses pull from behind and notices the fall in brake pressure in his gauge, he activates the system to bring the train to a halt. After this phase, the guard, assisted by the loco pilot, physically verifies, conducts an inquiry and disables the ICV system in the respective coach before advising the pilot to move the train further. Only then an express train can move ahead, technically speaking.

“There is no way a loco pilot can steer the train further, overlooking the emergency chain pull in an express train. The ICV system in an express train is designed to nullify the mobility of the train in the case of an emergency chain pull,” explained a loco pilot on condition of anonymity.

Railway engineers explained that a train ideally requires about 700 meters to one km to come to a halt. Assuming that the Kollam-bound express train Kasturi was on board was clocking over 100 kmph in an open line, the train could have been brought to a halt in a little over two km in roughly two minutes, factoring in the response time of the loco pilot, an informed engineer added.

Railway engineers say they can’t rule out the possibility of a snag in the emergency chain located in the coach the family of Kasthuri travelled, before the conduct of a proper inquiry. They are wondering whether it could be a case of someone from the railways disabling the ICV of the coach, as they do in MEMUs where frequent chain pulls are considered a menace.

“ICVs are checked during the primary maintenance every 15 days. The mentioned coach must have gone through the mandatory check. During the check, a maintenance staff would pull the chain and another disables it from outside. Every coach is physically verified,” said a highly placed railway officer not willing to be quoted.

Loco pilots argued that there was no way they could circumvent an emergency break. “A circuit in the locomotive trips as soon as the ICV is activated. Once it trips, the loco pilot would lose power. Hence, the drivers cannot pilot the train for long even if he wished to overlook the chain pull,” a serving loco pilot argued.

Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that the emergency chain was working fine in the said coach. A clarification from Southern Railway said that the zone expresses regret over the incident reported in train no 16101 Chennai– Kollam Mail on May 2 between Ulundurpet–Puvanur in Tiruchy division. “An investigation regarding the incident, including checking all safety systems on board trains has been ordered,” the Southern Railway said, adding that government railway police have registered a case of accidental fall.