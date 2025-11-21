Ryots term Centre's move on paddy moisture norms undemocratic, apathetic

TIRUCHY: Farmers' associations on Thursday strongly condemned the Union government's rejection of the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal for relaxation of moisture content for paddy, calling it undemocratic and a heavy blow to the farming community.

Heavy rains lashed the Cauvery delta region during both the southwest and the northeast monsoon rains during the Kuruvai harvest, and the harvested paddy was damaged due to the procurement issues. In view of the damages, farmers demanded that the state government appeal to the union government to relax the moisture content for paddy from 17 per cent to 22 per cent, as most of the harvested paddy stocks were damaged.

Subsequently, the state government had sent a representation for the recommendation of the central team to visit the delta region and assess the moisture content. A team visited the region, assessed the condition and assured the farmers of a favourable announcement.

“The union government had refused to relax the moisture content. This is against democracy, and the BJP-ruled centre is taking vengeance on the DMK government. This is not an attack on the DMK government but on the entire farming community," observed PS Masilamani, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI.

Pointing out that the state government had already delayed in requesting the relation, he said, “When the Tamil Nadu government appealed for relaxation, over 70 per cent of the harvest had been completed in the delta region, and the central team visited 20 days after the state government's appeal. It is evident that they are not ready to support the farmers,” Masilamani opined.

Meanwhile, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said that the farmers from the delta region were demanding a permanent solution for the relaxation issue, but the Centre's rejection is a heavy blow to the delta farmers. “The relaxation of moisture content has been practised for a long time, but the recent decision seems the union government is apathetic towards farmers," he said. He also demanded that the Centre disclose the actual reason for the rejection. “If the union government has been practising the anti-farmer attitude, what is the use of sending central teams to assess the moisture content?" he asked.

He questioned the union government whether this attitude would be shown towards the farmers in northern India. “The BJP will face the consequences in the upcoming assembly polls," he warned.