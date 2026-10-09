Tamil Nadu: Farmers bodies call for October 21 road roko over loan waiver

CHENNAI: Left-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers' Associations and the All India Farmers' Mahasabha have decided to hold road blockade protests across the State on October 21, demanding implementation of the TVK's poll promise on farm loan waivers and opposing the proposed installation of prepaid smart electricity meters.
The decision was taken at a consultation meeting of the two organisations' office-bearers in Thanjavur on October 8.
The organisations demanded that, as promised by the TVK during the election, crop loans obtained by small and marginal farmers owning up to five acres from cooperative banks be waived in full.
They also sought a 50% waiver on cooperative crop loans taken by farmers owning more than five acres.
They said inadequate rainfall had prevented many farmers from taking up cultivation, while crops that were cultivated had withered due to water shortage.
Reduced yields also caused significant losses to farmers, they said, and they demanded compensation for affected farmers and relief for agricultural labourers who had lost employment.
The organisations also urged the state government to secure water for Delta districts in accordance with the Supreme Court's final order and ensure continued water release for cultivation.
They called for precautionary measures to address El Niño-induced droughts and floods.
Opposing the TNPDCL's October 7 tender to install prepaid smart meters through private agencies, the organisations alleged the move was part of a plan to privatise electricity generation and distribution in the state.
They claimed prepaid smart meters would end free power for 23 lakh agricultural pump sets, the 200-unit free power benefit for households, subsidised power for small and micro industries, and the single-bulb electricity connections provided to 11 lakh households.
The organisations demanded that the TVK government abandon the prepaid smart meter installation programme and appealed to farmers to participate in the statewide road blockade on October 21.