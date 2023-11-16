Begin typing your search...

Russian House offers scholarships for Indian students

Students would be able to receive up to 200 grants, to take up degrees in any of the 766 Russian universities in various education streams.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Nov 2023 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-16 00:16:12.0  )
CHENNAI: Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in Russia are encouraged to apply for the fully funded education programme offered by various universities, the Russian House in Chennai said on Wednesday.

Registrations for taking up undergraduate, graduate, and research programme are currently open at www.education-in-russia.com




DTNEXT Bureau

