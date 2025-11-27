Rural students talent test on Nov 29

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search (TRUSTS) exam is scheduled on November 29. The TRUST identifies students with high scholastic achievement in middle school and gives scholarships for higher studies.

The scholarship scheme is only for talented students from government-recognised rural area schools.

Rural students currently in class 9 in recognised schools and who had secured 50 per cent of marks in the class 8 annual exam are set to write the exam.

Those who clear the exam would get Rs 1,000 per month. A merit list of 50 boys and 50 girls from each revenue district is prepared and sent to the director of School Education. The selected students will not be eligible for the scholarship amount if they discontinue their studies or get detained.

During the academic year 2023-24, 4,130 students were awarded the scholarships. The TRUST exam was introduced by the government in 1991, along with the school education department and rural development, to encourage class 9 students to pursue and finish school education.