Rural local bodies asked to act on unauthorised buildings

CHENNAI: In a move to curb the construction of unauthorised buildings in rural areas and misuse of the self-certification scheme that has been introduced for simplifying the issuance of planning permissions for smaller buildings, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has instructed district collectors to lock such unauthorised buildings.

In a communication to district collectors, P Ponniah, commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said that the self-certification scheme has been introduced to allow the construction of residential buildings between 2,500 sqft and 3,000 sqft. Moreover, local bodies have been empowered to issue planning permission for buildings less than 10,000 sqft.

The commissioner has directed the heads of local bodies to conduct site inspections at the unauthorised construction and verify documents. “If unauthorised construction continues, such buildings should be locked and sealed. A registry should be maintained to track them, and details of the actions taken against the buildings should be recorded,” the letter said.

As per Rule 56, 57, and 80 (A) of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, local bodies have been empowered to inspect and lock unauthorised constructions. Under the self-certification scheme, planning permission for small residential buildings with ground plus 1-floor will be issued online under a single window system. Moreover, road width norms for those applying under the scheme have been reduced to 1.5 metres, and exemption from scrutiny fees (Rs 2/sq m), and infrastructure and amenities charges (Rs 375/sq m) have been given.

Applicants can download the QR-enabled planning permissions after paying certain charges. Also, exemption from setback area inspection has been given to cut the delay in commencing the construction.

The building permissions are valid only for 5 years. Permissions will be cancelled if the land belongs to the government, open space reserve, water bodies, or others. Applicants should adhere to the norms of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.