Ruling party set for twin win: Manickam Tagore

Speaking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan after paying floral tributes to freedom fighters Kodikatha Kumaran, VO Chidambaranar and Subramania Siva on their birth anniversaries, Tagore said the opposition parties were campaigning intensively out of fear of defeat.

"Former Chief Ministers Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami are going street by street for campaigning only because of the fear of defeat. Even before the election is over, the opposition parties have started lamenting," he said.

Tagore also praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's campaign approach, particularly his call for politics without distributing money to voters.