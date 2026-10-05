Ruling party MLA Navalpattu snubs Cong MP Christopher Tilak over candle-lighting 'row'

The minister later downplayed the incident, saying it was over protocol.

The incident occurred in the presence of HR&CE Minister S Ramesh, Tiruchy Collector Pratik Tayal and around 240 pregnant women who attended the Samuthaya Valaikappu programme organised by the Social Welfare and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The event began with the lighting of the traditional lamp. After Minister Ramesh and Collector Tayal lit the lamp, TVK MLAs R Kathiravan (Manapparai) and Vignesh (Musiri) took their turn and passed the candle to MP Tilak.

Viji then rushed towards the group, snatched the candle from Tilak and threw it down, saying protocol had not been followed. Tilak appeared shocked for a moment but did not react and stepped back.

The minister, collector and others tried to pacify Viji. Ramesh later picked up the candle, handed it to Viji and asked him to light the lamp, following which the programme went on.

After the event, Viji continued to raise his voice, claiming that he was the senior-most among the MLAs. Kathiravan attempted to pacify him, but the exchange turned into a heated argument between the two MLAs. Minister Ramesh intervened and brought the situation under control.