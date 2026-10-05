Apologise to RS member Christopher Tilak, Congress leader tells TVK MLA

CHENNAI: A TNCC former IT Wing leader has condemned Thiruverumbur TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji over an alleged altercation with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak during a government-organised event in Tiruchy on Monday.
Former TNCC IT and Social Media Wing chairman S Nabil Ahamed strongly condemned the incident in a statement issued on Monday. He said observing official protocol and respecting the dignity of elected representatives was essential at public functions.
Ahamed said preventing a sitting Rajya Sabha member from participating in a ceremonial event was unacceptable and undermined parliamentary dignity and political civility.
He also urged MLA Navalpattu Viji to express regret to MP M Christopher Tilak, stressing the need for mutual respect and dignity among alliance partners.
After the event concluded, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister S Ramesh addressed the press and explained the issue. He said that Thiruverambur MLA Navalpattu S Viji asked for the candle as per protocol. He claimed there is no rift between the TVK and Congress, and no rift between old cadres and new cadres who joined from the ADMK and DMK parties.