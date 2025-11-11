Ruling party, AIADMK spar over rolls revision in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Tiruchy on Tuesday after AIADMK and DMK functionaries clashed over the presence of booth-level agents (BLAs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process.

The SIR drive, being carried out across Tiruchy city, involves Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute voter verification forms. There were complaints that DMK agents were accompanying BLOs during the door-to-door verification.

On November 7, SIR forms were distributed in the Natharsha Dargah area, ward number 21, Tiruchy Corporation. On Tuesday, DMK women’s wing functionary Anitha was reportedly assisting a BLO in filling out voter forms. AIADMK functionary Iliyas objected to her presence, leading to an altercation.

Following the dispute, Iliyas called the police. Officers reached the spot and pacified both sides. Later, DMK functionary Anitha filed a complaint with the Fort Police Station, leading to Iliyas’ arrest.

On learning of the arrest, around 50 AIADMK cadre gathered at the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office and staged a protest demanding Iliyas’ release.

Police officials held talks with the protesters, after which Anitha withdrew her complaint, leading to Iliyas’ release.