RSS clarifies Kesava Vinayagan’s reassignment, denies organisational rift

CHENNAI: A day after Kesava Vinayagan was asked to step down as the Tamil Nadu BJP’s general secretary (organisation), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday said the move was part of a routine administrative reshuffle and not linked to any internal discord.
In a statement, the RSS said the transfer of its full-time workers to different responsibilities for administrative reasons has been a long-established practice.
It clarified that Kesava Vinayagan, who had been serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP’s state organisation secretary, would henceforth handle Sadbhav (social harmony and goodwill) initiatives across Tamil Nadu.
“He will also function as a member of the RSS State Executive Committee for North Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.
The clarification follows speculation triggered by his exit from the party post.
The RSS stressed that the reassignment was in line with its organisational norms and should not be interpreted as reflecting any internal rift.