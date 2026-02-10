Kesava Vinayagan told to step down on Nainar's plaint

CHENNAI: In a significant organisational development, the BJP leadership has asked senior leader Kesava Vinayagan to step down as Tamil Nadu general secretary (organisation) following strong opposition raised by state president Nainar Nagenthran with the party high command.
Sources said the decision was taken during a meeting involving senior BJP leaders and the RSS held at Chetpet.
"Kesava Vinayagan had questioned Nainar's alleged family politics within the party and raised issues relating to financial matters. He was also accused of not reporting lapses and organisational issues during K Annamalai's tenure to the high command," a source said. "In view of these concerns, the party asked him to step down, and he is expected to relinquish his organisational responsibilities shortly."
Sources added that the post of state general secretary (organisation) would remain vacant until the elections. "In several states, this key organisational post has been kept vacant. Tamil Nadu will also follow that pattern as the party and the RSS reassess the necessity of the position," the source said.
Kesava Vinayagan has been serving as the BJP's organisation general secretary in Tamil Nadu since 2015.