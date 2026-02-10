Kesava Vinayagan told to step down on Nainar's plaint

Sources said the decision was taken during a meeting involving senior BJP leaders and the RSS held at Chetpet.

"Kesava Vinayagan had questioned Nainar's alleged family politics within the party and raised issues relating to financial matters. He was also accused of not reporting lapses and organisational issues during K Annamalai's tenure to the high command," a source said. "In view of these concerns, the party asked him to step down, and he is expected to relinquish his organisational responsibilities shortly."