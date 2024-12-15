RS Bharathi slams AIADMK, says DMK govt excels in cyclone relief, governance

CHENNAI: Slamming the opposition AIADMK for levelling various allegations against the State government, including mismanagement of Cyclone Fengal relief efforts, at the party's general council meeting, DMK's organising secretary RS Bharathi claimed that the charges were baseless and the government has been appreciated for good governance.

The DMK leader took exception to resolutions passed in the AIADMK general council meeting, which were critical of the ruling party.

RS Bharathi claimed that Palaniswami has made baseless accusations against the DMK government. Bharathi pointed out that despite Cyclone Fengal causing unexpected heavy rains, the DMK government's precautionary measures prevented significant damages.

He also highlighted that immediate relief has been announced and provided to those affected by the cyclone.

"Cyclone Fengal, which could not be predicted even by the India Meteorological Department, resulted in unprecedented heavy rains in unexpected places," Bharathi said in a statement.

"However, precautionary measures taken based on the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin prevented much of the sufferings," he claimed. "Immediate relief has been announced and is currently being provided to the people affected by the cyclone," he added.

The former DMK MP also criticised Palaniswami for his 'hypocrisy' in opposing the proposed property tax hike despite having accepted a similar move during his own tenure as Chief Minister.

"Palaniswami-led AIADMK government's betrayal actions, which had accepted the order of the 15th Finance Commission to make the tax hike mandatory, have been exposed. He is now acting as a common man, against the proposed property tax hike, which is a clear example of his hypocrisy," Bharathi said.

Bharathi praised the DMK government's achievements, particularly in promoting women's employment and empowerment.

"Due to the serious efforts taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu tops in women workforce. Tamil Nadu, which was shrouded in darkness during the AIADMK regime, has emerged as the best State under the Dravidian model government," he said.