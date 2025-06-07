Rs 840 cr worth paddy damaged due to poor infra at storage centres in last 5 years, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged that paddy bags worth Rs 840 crore have been damaged during the last 5 years due to insufficient infrastructure in storage facilities and urged the government to take appropriate measures.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the details have been revealed in a reply to an RTI application. "Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, as much as 1.25 lakh tonnes of paddy and rice bags were damaged each year. The state civil supplies corporation has not disclosed the complete details," he added.

Saying that the farmers are also suffering due to the lack of sufficient infrastructure in the warehouses, he demanded that the government take responsibility for the losses.

"308 storage facilities, available at present, are inadequate, and PMK has been demanding that the government increase the number to 600, apart from increasing the capacity of existing facilities to store 1,000 tonnes each. If the losses are prevented, the government can provide Rs 66 per quintal of paddy as an incentive," he said.