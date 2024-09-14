Rs 7,618 crore investment, 11,516 jobs brought to TN from US, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Buoyed by the ‘success’ of his 17-day business trip to the US, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the agreements inked with 19 firms in the US has brought Rs 7,618 crore and 11,516 jobs to Tamil Nadu.

Detailing media persons about the trip upon his arrival at the city airport, Stalin called it a “very successful and record” trip not just for him but the people of Tamil Nadu and said that the 14 days were very useful and he met with senior executives of top 25 leading global firms, among which 18 are Fortune 500 companies.

Pointing out that agreements inked with the 19 firms brought Rs 7,618 crore investment to TN and created job opportunities for 11,516 persons in Tamil Nadu, the CM said that the investments were spread across Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram.

Stating that he asked over hundred firms that took part in investing on August 29 investment conclave in San Francisco to partner with Tamil Nadu and help realising its goal of making the state a USD one trillion economy, the Chief Minister said that more firms have expressed interest to come to TN.

Ford Motors revival; crown jewel of US business trip

Describing the revival of Ford Motors’ operation in Chennai as the crown jewel of the trip, Stalin said, “When we discussed with them two days ago, they said they would form a committee, discuss with their members and apprise us. After we expressed more interest, they accepted the confidence provided by us that we would do everything needed for them. They assured us of good news in a couple of days.”

“But while we were on the plane in Chicago airport, we received the good news that they announced the resumption of operations. On behalf of the TN govt and people, I have issued orders to extend all possible support to Ford for it to commence production here,” Stalin said.

Adding that agreements would be signed with Google to train TN students in AI under Naan Muthalvan scheme, Stalin said that agreements were signed with Autodesk to increase the efficiency of industries, competitiveness of MSMEs and skill of Startups in TN.

Through this it has been demonstrated that TN was the favourite destination of investors, Stalin said, thanking the expatriate Tamil community in San Franciso and Chicago for making him feel at home in the US.