CM Stalin returns to Chennai after 17-day business trip to US

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday returned back to Chennai after completing his 17-day business trip to US.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party arranged a grand welcome for the chief with banners and flags on his return, stated a report.

Stalin's visit to US which began on August 27 was aimed at spurring industrial growth in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of generations to come.

The delegation of the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin wound up its 17-day business trip to the US on Friday, after having secured investment commitments worth more than Rs 7,500 crore.