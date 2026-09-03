Tamil Nadu: Rs 7,000 crore water projects for metro cities

To meet the drinking water requirements of Chennai, particularly North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur, a new desalination plant with a capacity of 400 million litres per day will be set up at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore.

"To ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply in Avadi Corporation, a new scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The existing drinking water facilities will be upgraded in Madurai, Cuddalore, nine municipalities and 20 town panchayats at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore," the chief minister said.