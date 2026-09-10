Rs 600 cr proposed for Mahamaham in Kumbakonam: Minister S Ramesh

He stated that around 50 lakh devotees took part in the previous event, and the strength is expected to surpass it, with at least 90 lakh devotees from across the country taking part.

“To ensure smooth conduct and make adequate facilities for the devotees, a total allocation of Rs 600 crore has been earmarked after receiving details from every government department. The details of as many as 17 temples connected to the Mahamaham have also been received, and the works were under way while the heritage committee from HR&CE has been inspecting the construction of Rajagopuram for Kumbeswarar temple in view of the festival,” the minister said.

He also said that at least 50 lakh devotees would commute by train and so adequate facilities in association with the railways have been initiated.