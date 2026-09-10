Rs 600 cr proposed for Mahamaham in Kumbakonam: Minister S Ramesh

TIRUCHY: A total allocation of Rs 600 crore has been proposed for the upcoming Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam, said HR&CE Minister S Ramesh here on Thursday.
He went on to say that more than 90 lakh devotees from across the country are expected to take part in the event, which is held once in 12 years, and adequate facilities would be made for them.
Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam after reviewing the ongoing preparatory works for the Mahamaham festival, the HR&CE Minister Ramesh said, the Mahamaham festival at Kumbakonam is scheduled to be held in 2028, and the preparatory works for the event have commenced already. The HR&CE department has also already granted permission for adequate renovation works.
He stated that around 50 lakh devotees took part in the previous event, and the strength is expected to surpass it, with at least 90 lakh devotees from across the country taking part.
“To ensure smooth conduct and make adequate facilities for the devotees, a total allocation of Rs 600 crore has been earmarked after receiving details from every government department. The details of as many as 17 temples connected to the Mahamaham have also been received, and the works were under way while the heritage committee from HR&CE has been inspecting the construction of Rajagopuram for Kumbeswarar temple in view of the festival,” the minister said.
He also said that at least 50 lakh devotees would commute by train and so adequate facilities in association with the railways have been initiated.
“We have received information from every department about the requirements from the Centre, and they would be made to the notice of the Union Government through the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay,” Ramesh said.
The minister also stated that the Chief Minister is very particular about the conduct of the event in a grand manner and instructed the officials and the ministers to ensure hassle-free convergence of the devotees.
The ongoing preparatory works would be completed on time and desilt of water bodies and the repair works in every bathing ghat along the Cauvery would also be undertaken ahead of the Mahamaham event, the minister added.
Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, MP R Sudha, District Collector R Revathi and others were present.