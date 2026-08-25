Mahamaham festival: Collector, DRM inspect Kumbakonam railway station

TIRUCHY: Ahead of Mahamaham scheduled in 2028, the Tiruchy Railway Divisional Manager and the Thanjavur collector visited Kumbakonam on Tuesday to study the required facilities to help the devotees commuting.
The Mahamaham festival at Kumbakonam, which is held once in 12 years, has been scheduled on March 9, 2028. The 10-day event is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country. As Kumbakonam railway station is located close to the Mahamaham tank, devotees are likely to prefer commuting by trains.
Taking note of this, the Railway administration has commenced works to facilitate devotee movement and regulate it along with the district administration.
On Tuesday, DRM Balak Ram Negi and Collector R Revathi visited the Kumbakonam station and inspected the renovation works at the station and the Mahamaham tank.
Collector Revathi said the works to ensure basic amenities are under way and assured that the district administration and Railways would provide required facilities at the Kumbakonam railway station.
DRM Negi said besides the ongoing renovation works, an additional platform would be established at the railway station. Also, the goods shed functioning in the station has been shifted to Thirunageswaram to facilitate the devotees’ movement, Negi added.