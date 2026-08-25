Mahamaham festival: Collector, DRM inspect Kumbakonam railway station

The Mahamaham festival at Kumbakonam, which is held once in 12 years, has been scheduled on March 9, 2028. The 10-day event is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country. As Kumbakonam railway station is located close to the Mahamaham tank, devotees are likely to prefer commuting by trains.

Taking note of this, the Railway administration has commenced works to facilitate devotee movement and regulate it along with the district administration.