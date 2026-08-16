TN Govt to rejuvenate 10,994 rural water assets ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will launch the rejuvenation of 10,185 supply channels and 809 ponds and ooranies across the State on Monday under the Viksit Bharat–Gramin Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-GRAM), following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s directions, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand said on Sunday.
The works, to be implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, are aimed at improving water storage and groundwater recharge ahead of the northeast monsoon, besides strengthening irrigation facilities and reducing the risk of flooding in agricultural and residential areas during periods of heavy rainfall.
According to the department’s estimate, the works will cover 10,994 water assets at a total cost of Rs 507.92 crore. Of this, Rs 458.33 crore has been earmarked for rejuvenating 10,185 channels, while Rs 49.59 crore will be spent on 809 ponds and ooranies.
Thanjavur accounts for the largest share, with 2,514 channels to be rejuvenated at an estimated Rs 113.13 crore. It is followed by Thoothukudi with 816 channels and Villupuram with 608. Krishnagiri and Dindigul will see 625 and 578 channels taken up respectively.
The exercise is intended to restore the carrying capacity of channels and improve the storage potential of rural water bodies before the approaching northeast monsoon.
Anand appealed to ministers, MLAs, local body representatives, residents and volunteers to participate in the programme and contribute to the effort to protect rural water bodies and strengthen the State’s water resources.