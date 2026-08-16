TN Govt to rejuvenate 10,994 rural water assets ahead of monsoon

The works, to be implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, are aimed at improving water storage and groundwater recharge ahead of the northeast monsoon, besides strengthening irrigation facilities and reducing the risk of flooding in agricultural and residential areas during periods of heavy rainfall.

According to the department’s estimate, the works will cover 10,994 water assets at a total cost of Rs 507.92 crore. Of this, Rs 458.33 crore has been earmarked for rejuvenating 10,185 channels, while Rs 49.59 crore will be spent on 809 ponds and ooranies.

Thanjavur accounts for the largest share, with 2,514 channels to be rejuvenated at an estimated Rs 113.13 crore. It is followed by Thoothukudi with 816 channels and Villupuram with 608. Krishnagiri and Dindigul will see 625 and 578 channels taken up respectively.