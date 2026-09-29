Rs 400-crore Coimbatore FinTech Hub takes first step as TIDCO invites bids

The move marks the first major project-preparation step following the announcement made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly during the recently concluded session. The feasibility report is expected to provide the technical and economic assessment required to firm up the project’s contours and take it forward.

Vijay had announced the establishment of the Digital FinTech Hub in Coimbatore at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, with the project intended to strengthen the State’s financial-technology ecosystem and create a platform for technology-driven financial services.

The consultant’s assignment will involve preparing the techno-economic feasibility report, which will form the basis for assessing the project’s viability and planning its subsequent implementation.