Tamil Nadu's Rs 100-crore chip centre gets ready to roll

“The idea is not to create just another skilling centre. We want to bring together workforce development, research and the ability to prototype and productise technologies,” Nat Malupillai, group CEO, IIT-Madras Research Park, Incubation Cell & RTBI, told select media.

A one acre land parcel for the proposed centre near IIT-Madras Research Park, has been identified, he said.

The centre is expected to train around 5,000 people across different levels of the semiconductor ecosystem. It will cater to ITI and diploma holders, engineers, researchers, PhD scholars and senior scientists.

The training programmes are expected to span the semiconductor value chain, including fabrication, assembly, packaging, marking and testing, addressing the growing requirement for specialised manpower as semiconductor manufacturing projects come up across India, Malupillai said.

A key differentiator will be a micro-fabrication facility, which will enable start-ups and smaller companies to develop prototypes and move towards productisation without requiring access to a full-scale commercial fab.

“It will not be a large production-grade fabrication facility. It will support prototyping, productisation and fractional production for smaller companies,” Malupillai said.

The centre will also undertake translational research, particularly in advanced semiconductor technologies and power electronics, leveraging IIT-Madras’ research capabilities and deep-tech start-up ecosystem.

The project could also receive a significant boost from the Centre. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has expressed interest in contributing a significant sum towards the centre, according to Malupillai.

S Krishnan, secretary, MeITY, told DT NEXT: "It’s too early to comment, as we are still examining their proposal."

The proposed institutional structure is expected to bring together the State government, TIDCO and IIT-Madras Research Park, with the new company providing the operational vehicle for the initiative.