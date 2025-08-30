Rs 385 cr allotted for CUTN’s infra

TIRUCHY: The Union Ministry of Education, on Friday, approved a fund of Rs 385.27 crore for major infrastructure development at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in Tiruvarur.

According to an official communication, the ministry has approved the funding under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) for a comprehensive infrastructure development at the Central University.

This fund would enable the construction of new academic and residential facilities, including a state-of-the-art academic block, additional hostels for students and research scholars, and faculty residences. A dedicated Science Instrumentation Centre, equipped with cutting-edge instruments for advanced research, will also be established.

The new academic building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 96.40 crore, while two separate hostels for boys and girls will be established. Additionally, the administration building will be expanded at Rs 46.16 crore, a staff quarters at Rs 62.97 crore, and a 400-bedded hostel for research scholars will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 42.60 crore.

The communication stated that the significant infrastructure development would enrich the university’s learning ecosystem, vastly improve residential facilities for students and research scholars, and provide modern laboratories and equipment— ensuring CUTN is fully equipped to meet the evolving needs of its academic community and support its role in national higher education development.