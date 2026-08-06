TN Budget 2026: Rs 354 crore for Singappen; 65 STING units to fight drugs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (August 5) announced key initiatives for road safety, police housing, women’s safety, and anti-narcotics enforcement in the 2026-27 Revised Budget, allocating Rs 17,290 crore for the Home, Prohibition, and Excise Department.
A new Road Safety Policy will be introduced, focusing on road engineering, traffic enforcement, emergency trauma care, and public awareness. To support road safety initiatives, the government has set aside Rs 200 crore under the Chief Minister's Accident Relief Fund Scheme and Rs 130 crore under the Road Safety Fund for 2026-27.
For police welfare, Rs 431 crore has been earmarked to construct residential quarters for 5,000 police families across the state. Additionally, Rs 354 crore has been allocated in the first phase for the Singappen Special Force.
To curb drug trafficking, the government announced that anti-narcotics task force units will function under the name Special Task Force for Interdiction of Narcotics and Gangs (STING). A total of 65 STING units will be established — 37 across rural districts and 28 in urban areas. These units will investigate trafficking, conduct financial probes, and initiate legal proceedings, including freezing assets linked to drug offences.
Complementing the enforcement drive, the government also announced a Rs 70 crore rehabilitation fund to support deaddiction and rehabilitation programmes for victims of substance abuse.