TN Budget 2026: Rs 354 crore for Singappen; 65 STING units to fight drugs

A new Road Safety Policy will be introduced, focusing on road engineering, traffic enforcement, emergency trauma care, and public awareness. To support road safety initiatives, the government has set aside Rs 200 crore under the Chief Minister's Accident Relief Fund Scheme and Rs 130 crore under the Road Safety Fund for 2026-27.

For police welfare, Rs 431 crore has been earmarked to construct residential quarters for 5,000 police families across the state. Additionally, Rs 354 crore has been allocated in the first phase for the Singappen Special Force.