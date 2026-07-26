Singappen attended 346 cases last week

CHENNAI: The field units of Singappen Special Force (SSF) responded to 346 complaints in the past week, between July 17 and July 23 and facilitated registration of 28 criminal cases. The teams also traced six missing women and 14 missing children and ensured their safe restoration.
During the week, SSF also rescued and rehabilitated 14 persons with intellectual disabilities, prevented one child marriage, and facilitated the re-enrolment of 51 school dropouts.
In the same time period, SSF field units responded to 346 complaints and facilitated the registration of 28 criminal cases. The teams also traced 6 missing women and 14 missing children.
"As part of its preventive outreach initiatives, SSF conducted 3,580 awareness programmes for school and college students, members of the public and guest workers. Surveillance and preventive patrolling were carried out at 9,397 identified vulnerable locations," a release stated.