Rs 27.83 crore infra projects launched by CM Stalin in virtual ceremony at Secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed integrated Labour Department office, students’ hostel, and training centres of Government ITIs on Monday at a cost of Rs 27.83 crore via video conference from the Secretariat.

The integrated campus of the Labour Department, constructed at Rs 3.71 crore, in V Maruthur village in Villupuram district, and a similar facility built at Rs 4.42 crore in Pattinamkathan village in Ramanathapuram district were among the new facilities inaugurated.

The CM also officially opened the training centres of Government ITIs in Viralimalai in Pudukottai district, new buildings for the Government ITI at Washermenpet in Chennai, a student hostel at Orathanadu, Thanjavur district, and the regional-level Joint Director (Training) office in Salem.

These facilities have been established at a cost of Rs 19.20 crore. Ministers K Ponmudi and C V Ganesan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Additional Chief Secretary Atul Anand were also present during the virtual inauguration of the facilities.