Rs 25.65 crore worth houses being built for Sri Lankan Tamils in Sivaganga camps

CHENNAI: Construction of houses for Sri Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps across Sivaganga district is under way at an estimated cost of Rs 25.65 crore, District Collector K Porkodi said in a statement.

There are six camps in Sivaganga — Thayamangalam, Karaiyur, Moongiloorani, Chennalakudi, Okkur and Thalaiyur. Of these, 196 houses are being built in Moongiloorani under Manamadurai taluk at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore, 52 houses in Thayamangalam under Ilayankudi taluk at Rs 3 crore, and 112 houses in Karaiyur under Tirupattur taluk at Rs 7.35 crore. The total cost of these housing works is Rs 21.65 crore, with an additional Rs 4 crore allocated for improving basic amenities such as roads, water supply and electricity, bringing the total project value to Rs 25.65 crore, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In Chennalakudi village under Kalaiyarkovil taluk, six sets of four houses each — totalling 24 units — have been built with an area of 300 sq ft per house at a cost of around Rs 1.38 crore. In addition, facilities such as paved pathways, water pipelines, overhead tanks and street lighting were provided at an additional cost of Rs 39.28 lakh, bringing the total expenditure to Rs 1.77 crore.

The Collector said the project aims to ensure safe and permanent housing for Sri Lankan Tamil families living in the district’s camps.