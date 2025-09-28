Rs 230-cr proposal for Katpadi-Jolarpettai, Jolarpettai-Erode sections cleared by Rlys

CHENNAI: The Railway ministry has sanctioned the proposal for providing electronic interlocking (EI) system for Rs 230.06 crore at 20 stations on high density network / highly utilised network routes where Kavach/ABS/CTC (Automatic Block Signalling / Centralised Traffic Control) in the Southern Railway.

An EI system is an advanced computer-based railway signalling that uses electronic components and software to control signals, track points, and other railway equipment to prevent train collisions and ensure safe, efficient train movements.

This replaces traditional relay-based interlocking systems by providing faster, more reliable, and more efficient control through digital technology, allowing for higher train capacities and improved passenger safety. In the Chennai division, replacement of panel interlocking / route relay interlocking by EI (indoor and outdoor) was sanctioned at Katpadi junction, Latteri, Kavanur, Gudiyattam, Valathoor, Melpatti, Pachchakuppam, Ambur, Vinnamangalam, Vaniyambadi and Kettandapatti (11 stations) in the Katpadi-Jolarpettai section for Rs 135.65 crore.

In the Salem division, sanction was given for Samalpatti, Danishpet, Karuppur, Virapandy Road, Magudanchavadi, Mavelipalaiyam, Sankaridurg, Anangur and Cauvery (nine stations) in the Jolarpettai-Erode section for Rs 108.81 crore.

The project has been approved under Works, Machinery & Rolling Stock Programme (Pink Book) 2024-25, said an official communique by the Southern Railway.

On September 15, Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Tambaram, received a RTI reply that the EI facility was available at 250 stations out of 492, and in the remaining stations, it would be implemented in a phased manner in SR. “The proposal sanction is a good move. This is a major upgrade from SR. There should clarify whether automatic block signalling will also be upgraded,” said Dayanand.