Rs 140 crore collected as toll, but Sriperumbudur-Kancheepuram NH stretch in pathetic condition: Dayanidhi

CHENNAI: Flagging the 'pathetic' condition of the Maduravoyal–Kancheepuram stretch of the arterial Chennai–Bengaluru highway and insufficient fund allocation by the Centre for its maintenance and repair, DMK deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday urged the Union Highway ministry to allocate adequate funds.

The DMK MP also urged the Union highway ministry to expedite the long-delayed road project and add strict accountability measures for future project delays and transparent use of toll revenue.

Drawing the attention of minister Nitin Gadkari’s attention, Dayanidhi Maran said that the stretch of the road has become “notorious for accidents due to a large part of it being unsafe” owing to inadequate maintenance. In his letter to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Dayanidhi said that the Union government announced in 2020 that it would undertake repair works along the corridor, but four years later the highway continues to be in poor condition.

"The recent allocation of a meagre Rs 8 crore for repair and safety enhancement is a gross underestimation of the resources required to address the scope of the issues. Condition of the stretch reflects a lack of timely attention and investment, which has led to perilous driving conditions, especially with ongoing road widening projects that remain incomplete," Dayanidhi Maran said. The widening project too lacks basic safety measures such as barricades, reflective markers and lighting, he added.

While the annual toll collections amount to a staggering Rs 140 crore from toll plazas in Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram, none of the revenue was being reinvested in necessary maintenance, the Central Chennai MP alleged. He said that the current allocation of Rs 8 crore for repairs and maintenance is a pittance.

Given the high toll revenues generated, it is imperative to reassess the funding allocations for comprehensive and sustained improvements, including additional funds for lighting, durable road relaying, reflecting markers and safety barricades, he said in the letter addressed to minister Gadkari.

Citing the long delay in the six-lane expansion project on the road, which has caused substantial setbacks, the former Union minister said the slow progress in the expressway's construction has already compromised the safety and efficiency of the transport corridor and hence immediate steps must be taken to expedite the project, with strict accountability measures for any further delays. Maran also asked Gadkari to ensure that a significant portion of toll collection is dedicated to the upkeep of the infrastructure, particularly on the critical, high-traffic routes.