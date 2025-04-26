Rs 10 crore worth ganja seized at Tiruchy airport

CHENNAI: AIU sleuths of the Tiruchy International Airport on Friday seized Rs 10 crore worth hydroponic weed (ganja) from a passenger coming from Bangkok and arrested him.

Sources said, while the officials were on the process of checking the baggages of the passengers coming from Bangkok via Sri Lanka by Sri Lankan Airways in the wee hours of Friday, they suspected the movements of a male passenger and soon, the officials took him to a separate place and conducted a thorough checking with his belongings in which they found 9.9 kg of high quality ganja worth Rs 10 crore.

The officials seized the ganja that was carried in several packets. Soon, the officials seized them and continued interrogating him.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under NDPS Act 1962. Further investigations are under way.