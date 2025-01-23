RR Crusher partner surrenders before CB-CID in connection with environment activist’s murder in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The brother and partner of RR Crusher who absconded, surrendered before the CB-CID police on Thursday.

The accused Ramaiyya, brother of RR Crusher’s owner, was absconding since the murder of environment activist K Jagaber Ali on January 17.

The Tirumayam police modified the case from accident to murder and arrested four persons including the RR Crusher owner R Rasu and his son Dinesh on Monday and a search was on for Rasu’s brother and partner Ramaiyya.

Meanwhile, the case was transferred to CB-CID police after the officials from the mines department conducted an elaborate study.

While the CB-CID team continued to search for Ramaiyya, he surrendered on Thursday and the interrogations were on.