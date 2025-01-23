RR Crusher partner surrenders before CB-CID in connection with environment activist’s murder in Tiruchy

Begin typing your search...

    The accused Ramaiyya, brother of RR Crusher’s owner, was absconding since the murder of environment activist K Jagaber Ali on January 17

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Jan 2025 10:14 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-23 16:51:46  )
    Activist K Jagaber Ali

    TIRUCHY: The brother and partner of RR Crusher who absconded, surrendered before the CB-CID police on Thursday.

    The accused Ramaiyya, brother of RR Crusher’s owner, was absconding since the murder of environment activist K Jagaber Ali on January 17.

    The Tirumayam police modified the case from accident to murder and arrested four persons including the RR Crusher owner R Rasu and his son Dinesh on Monday and a search was on for Rasu’s brother and partner Ramaiyya.

    Meanwhile, the case was transferred to CB-CID police after the officials from the mines department conducted an elaborate study.

    While the CB-CID team continued to search for Ramaiyya, he surrendered on Thursday and the interrogations were on.

    DTNEXT Bureau

