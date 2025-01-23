CB-CID takes over Pudukottai environmental activist Jagaber Ali murder case

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu Police has taken over investigations in the murder of environmental activist, K Jagaber Ali whose bike was hit by a lorry. Pudukkottai police on Monday arrested four persons including a stone quarry owner on charges of murdering the activist.

On Friday (January 17), K Jagaber Ali (58), an environmental activist from Venkalur near Tirumayam in Pudukkottai, was returning from the mosque on Friday afternoon when this fatal incident happened.

Tirumayam police had registered a case of accidental death.

However, on Saturday, Jagaber Ali’s wife Mariyam complained to the Tirumayam police suspecting the cause of death.

She said that he was opposing the mining activities in and around Tirumayam and this had earned enmity from the owners of mines particularly a granite quarry functioning at Thulaiyanur near Valayanvayal in Tirumayam.

The Tirumayam police who conducted an elaborate investigation till Sunday, altered the case of suspicious death into murder and arrested four of them who were identified as S Muruganandam (56), the lorry owner from Thirumayam, R Kasinathan (45), the lorry driver from Ramanathapuram, R Rasu (54), the owner of RR Crusher from Pappathi Urani and his son Dinesh (24).