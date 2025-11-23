RPF rescues infant abandoned on Alleppey–Chennai Express

CHENNAI: A nine-month-old baby girl abandoned on Train No 22640 (Alleppey–MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express) was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) early on Saturday.

A message reached the Divisional Security Control Room around 5.20 am stating that an infant had been found unattended on the train. A woman sub-inspector from the RPF, Chennai Central, and her team attended to the train when it arrived at MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 am and safely rescued the child.

The baby was discovered on berth No 37 in coach S7 after the train had crossed Coimbatore. Although all coaches were searched, the parents could not be traced. Railway officials said efforts are under way to identify them. The infant was reported to be in good health.

Following the rescue, the child was handed over to the Child Help Desk at Chennai Central for immediate care, medical examination, and rehabilitation support.

“The rescued child is now under care at Balamandiram in T Nagar. On November 24, she will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee for further action. An enquiry to trace the parents is in progress,” an RPF official said.