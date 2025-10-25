Row over water release: TN Cong chief Selvaperunthagai says Duraimurugan’s remarks pained him

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said he was pained by the remarks made by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, describing them as unwarranted and hurtful.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter and Congress veteran Sattanatha Karayalar on his 116th birth anniversary, Selvaperunthagai expressed his displeasure over Duraimurugan’s comments in connection with his statement on the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake in his Sriperumbudur constituency. “As a legislator representing nearly four and a half lakh people, I only asked why I was not informed when the sluice was opened. When I questioned the lack of communication, I merely exercised my right as a people’s representative. There was nothing improper in that,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai explained that his intention was to caution the local panchayat heads and residents to stay alert before the water was released, and his query was being wrongly portrayed as a complaint. “I did not criticise anyone. I only asked why information was not shared. If a Minister feels hurt by that, I can only say that his remarks have caused me pain. I have never spoken against the government or its Ministers,” he said.

He criticised certain officials in the Water Resources Department for not informing or involving elected representatives in key decisions related to water management. “Officials say it is not mandatory to inform MLAs or MPs. If people’s representatives are excluded, who will serve as the bridge between the government and the public? A few officers act arbitrarily, which brings disrepute to the administration,” he said.

Clarifying that his remarks were not directed against the Chief Minister or the government, Selvaperunthagai said: “The Chief Minister is working tirelessly, and Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading State under his leadership. My concern is that the actions of a few officials should not tarnish the image of this good government.”

Reiterating his respect for the senior Minister, Selvaperunthagai said, “I hold Duraimurugan in high regard as a senior and experienced leader. But I was pained by his remarks. I only hope that such misunderstandings do not recur.”