Row over Kallakurichi prohibition conference drama to divert attention, says L Murugan

MADURAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday said it is a sheer drama on the part of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, referring to the row over the Kallakurichi prohibition conference and invite to AIADMK.

Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Murugan criticised CM Stalin’s 17-day trip to the US to attract investments saying that it failed to yield expected results. “Much focus was shifted to the Kallakurichi conference as a way of distracting attention from the goof up of the foreign trip,” he said.

Earlier, when Stalin assumed the positions of Mayor of Chennai and Deputy Chief Minister, he vowed to transform Chennai into a world-class city on par with Singapore but failed in such goals, the BJP leader said. “Despite being at the helm for 3 years, there’s no action save Cooum from pollution. Funds earmarked for the Cooum restoration project were just left into the Cooum, which requires a big master plan for development and eviction of encroachments,” he added

Murugan joined the chorus and demanded a white paper on initiatives taken to clean up the Cooum, executed at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

“The law and order has deteriorated in the State, murders have been rampant over the last three years. There is no proper investigation in such cases of serious crimes,” the Union minister said.