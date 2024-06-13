Rough seas forecast remains on paper, country boat fishermen in Thoothukudi venture to sea as usual

MADURAI: Fishermen relying on country boats were engaged in their normal routine at sea as usual off Threspuram coast in Thoothukudi as rough weather predicted at sea did not deter them from their task.

INCOIS had earlier warned of rough seas predicting high waves along the Gulf of Mannar and the south coast of Tamil Nadu on June 11, 12 and 13 and hence fishermen and those living close to seashore were asked to remain cautious.

R Raj, president, Threspuram Country Boats Fishermen Association, Thoothukudi on Wednesday said as per the warning, an announcement was made insisting on the fishermen not to venture into sea citing safety concerns. However, nearly 40 country boats among a fleet of thousand set out to sea off Threspuram.

The existence of Hare Island, Vaan Island, Kariyachalli and Kasuwari Islands, which serve as natural barriers, helped protect the coastal community in Thoothukudi from any kind of disaster. ‘In those days when there’s no scientific weather forecasting, we the fishermen withstood even the force of whipping wind at sea. Now, the fishermen could manage wind velocity of 50 kmph to 60 kmph. Only when the sea encounters a cyclone storm, the fishermen will not go fishing. At times when they are in distress at sea and feel that their lives could be possibly saved, they drop anchors off their boats,” the 62-year old Raj told DT Next.

Country boat fishermen had to risk their lives in any situation and had to make it to their preferred fishing ground on days when trawlers rest at fishing harbour, he added.