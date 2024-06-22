Rottweiler bites 11-year-old boy in Mangadu; family files police complaint

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old boy was bitten by a Rottweiler, a foreign dog breed, in Mangadu on Friday evening. The injured boy was identified as R Dhujesh, a class 5 student at a private school in the area.

He was standing outside his home in Charles Nagar, Kozhumanivakkam, when the neighbour’s dog, which was taken on a walk, allegedly jumped and bit him.

The dog bit Dhujesh on the thigh, leaving him severely injured and bleeding. He was rushed to the government hospital in Poonamallee where he was treated. Based on a complaint from his family, Mangadu police registered a case and are investigating.

Earlier this month, 2 pets – a rottweiler and boxer — bit a 12-year-old boy in Kolathur. The pet dogs, which were kept under observation in Blue Cross, died after a week of the incident.

Last month, a 5-year-old R Suraksha was grievously injured after she was mauled by two Rottweilers at a Corporation park in Nungambakkam.

Thousand Lights police had booked 3 members of the family – S Pugazhendhi (63), his wife, P Dhanalakshmi (59) and their son, P Venkateswaran (30) who owned the dog and arrested them then.

After attacks by stray dogs spiked in the city, the GCC is all set to begin a survey on the stray dog population soon.

The process for route-mapping of 200 wards is ongoing along with stakeholders. The number of stray dog populations is expected to reach over 2 lakh.