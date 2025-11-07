Roll back decision to stop Registered Post service: TNCC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday strongly condemned the Union government's decision to discontinue the Registered Post service and increase the tariff for Speed Post, describing it as an ‘anti-people and exploitative move’ that unfairly burdens the poor and the working class.

In a statement, he said that India Post, which serves millions across the country, had recorded a profit of over Rs 2,300 crore in the last financial year. "Despite operating profitably, the BJP-led Union government has halted the Registered Post service and is compelling people to rely solely on the costlier Speed Post service," he said.

"This ill-conceived decision has placed an unjust financial burden on the poor, students, lawyers, job-seekers and educational institutions who depend on postal services for sending applications, documents and certificates," he added.

Selvaperunthagai pointed out that while the delivery time between Registered Post and Speed Post is not significantly different, the price difference is striking, with the former costing about Rs 45, compared to Speed Post's Rs 85. Additionally, the acknowledgment card fee has increased from Rs 3 to Rs 11, and an 18% GST has been levied.

Calling the move ‘an attack on social justice and the right to affordable communication’, the Sriperumbudur MLA urged the Union government and the Postal department to immediately revoke the decision, reinstate the Registered Post service, and roll back the increased Speed Post charges.

"This is not merely a price hike. It is an act of economic exploitation against India's poor," he added.