Roads in Nilgiris turn death traps for smaller wildlife

COIMBATORE: The death of two leopard cubs in a road accident on the Nilgiris ghat roads a week ago drew widespread attention, but wildlife conservationists claim that several smaller species — including reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals — continue to be killed by speeding vehicles almost every day, often without documentation or public notice.
The leopard cubs were run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Devala–Pandalur highway near Gudalur in the Nilgiris on May 15, triggering renewed concern over increasing wildlife mortality on hill roads.
Conservationists say the leopard population has increased significantly in the Nilgiris in recent years, but so has road kills, alongside unregulated tourism, increasing vehicle movement, and expanding human activity in ecologically sensitive areas.
“At least four jungle cats were killed in accidents last month alone. We have also recorded deaths of Nilgiri martens, mongoose, deer, leopard cats, and several civet cats in the recent past. Many of these incidents are reported from Coonoor, Ooty, and Kotagiri, where wildlife habitats intersect with busy tourist routes,” said N Moinudheen, an independent wildlife researcher in the Nilgiris.
In a five-month study conducted between February and June last year, researchers documented 81 animals belonging to 19 species killed in vehicle collisions along a 1.75-km stretch between Doddabetta and Attabettu.
“The summer months of May and June recorded the highest number of collisions due to a surge in tourist activity as well as increased animal movement,” Moinudheen said.
The study found that Horsfield’s spiny lizard, a reptile endemic to the Nilgiris, accounted for the highest number of road kills. Endangered species such as the variable ghat frog and the Nilgiri laughingthrush bird were also among the victims.
Researchers additionally recorded the deaths of around 20 Indian toads, besides birds including the Nilgiri flycatcher, common myna, red-whiskered bulbul, Indian nightjar, Indian white-eye, and Indian blackbird.
Wildlife experts have called for urgent mitigation measures to reduce road mortality in the hill districts. Suggested interventions include the construction of wildlife overpasses and underpasses, stricter enforcement of speed limits in critical wildlife zones and targeted awareness campaigns promoting wildlife conservation.
They also recommend improvements in road infrastructure such as reflective signage, speed breakers, and protective barriers to reduce collision risks. “Lessons on wildlife road kills and habitat conservation in school curricula to create awareness among children from a young age,” said Moinudheen.