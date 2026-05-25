Roads in Nilgiris turn death traps for smaller wildlife

The leopard cubs were run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Devala–Pandalur highway near Gudalur in the Nilgiris on May 15, triggering renewed concern over increasing wildlife mortality on hill roads.



Conservationists say the leopard population has increased significantly in the Nilgiris in recent years, but so has road kills, alongside unregulated tourism, increasing vehicle movement, and expanding human activity in ecologically sensitive areas.



“At least four jungle cats were killed in accidents last month alone. We have also recorded deaths of Nilgiri martens, mongoose, deer, leopard cats, and several civet cats in the recent past. Many of these incidents are reported from Coonoor, Ooty, and Kotagiri, where wildlife habitats intersect with busy tourist routes,” said N Moinudheen, an independent wildlife researcher in the Nilgiris.



In a five-month study conducted between February and June last year, researchers documented 81 animals belonging to 19 species killed in vehicle collisions along a 1.75-km stretch between Doddabetta and Attabettu.