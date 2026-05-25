Canopy bridges bring hope for endangered lion tailed macaques in Valparai

“Over the last few months, we have installed 10 artificial canopy bridges in critical points. There seems to be a visible difference as road kills reduced drastically thereafter. Only once, a lion-tailed macaque was injured, but that too recovered after treatment,” said M. Suresh Krishnan, Forest Range Officer, Valparai Range.

The State government had sanctioned Rs 48.50 lakh in October last year under the Lion-Tailed Macaque Conservation Project to improve forest connectivity and create awareness among tourists and local communities.

To further reduce accidents, awareness boards urging motorists to slow down have been erected at vulnerable stretches. Two dedicated macaque watchers have also been deployed in the Puthuthottam area, which supports one of the largest concentrations of the species in the region. Around 130 macaques, divided into nearly five troops, inhabit the locality.

“A few kilometres of road in the Puthuthottam area have been identified as highly vulnerable. The watchers monitor macaque movement and temporarily halt traffic when troops attempt to cross the road. Since the area is close to human settlements, the animals also move into residential neighbourhoods,” Suresh Krishnan added.

The Forest Department is now preparing to undertake the first synchronised census of lion-tailed macaques across the Valparai plateau. Officials are in the process of dividing the landscape into grids based on macaque movement patterns and also document the distribution of preferred tree species.

Authorities have also urged the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to insulate overhead power lines to prevent electrocution deaths, another significant threat faced by the species.