Road works to be completed before election, says Tiruchy Mayor

CHENNAI: The road works would be completed before the monsoon while the construction of drainages would be completed before the assembly polls, said the Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan on Tuesday.

The Corporation meeting was held, chaired by Mayor Anbalagan and it was said that the Chief Minister has instructed to complete the ongoing projects before the Assembly polls, and so the road works and the construction of drainages, which are underway across the city, would be completed on time.

“The road and drainage construction at an estimated cost of Rs 154 crore is under way, and the officials are asked to complete it on time.

While all the 20-watt bulbs across the city would be replaced with 40 watts,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the DMK member Kajamalai Vijay charged that no developmental work has been undertaken in his ward. He said that he is not able to face the people who voted for him. He also cautioned that the Assembly polls are approaching, and the civic administration needs to answer the people.

The Mayor, who intervened, said there was adequate work initiated in the ward and asked the member to give a detailed document for consideration.

Similarly, the DMK member Nagaraj said that the underground drainage work that was underway in his ward was stopped a month back, citing a payment issue. The Mayor said that the payment issue was solved and the work would resume soon.