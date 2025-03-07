Road map soon to boost education in hilly, coastal regions: TN government

CHENNAI: In an effort to improve the education standards of schools in hilly and coastal regions of the State, the Tamil Nadu government will soon draw a road map for introducing various new plans and schemes

Target is to ensure zero dropouts, apart from ensuring children get the best education.

The government has identified that economic factors and social practices are predominant reasons for a higher rate of dropout in hilly and coastal regions. An expert committee, comprising authorities of School Education Department and academicians, constituted by the State government, also pointed out the communities in the hilly region live as a tight knit community, so, the education system needs to take the entire community into confidence and create a connect between the school, teachers, parents, community and alumni.

Explaining the committee recommendations, a senior official from the School Education Department pointed out that boys quit to go for work, girls are denied education and are married off in hilly regions.

“Students belonging to the coastal regions prefer working on ships, making it pertinent to provide them exposure to various other fields, apart from offering clear guidance on possibilities in marine-related courses,” the official told DT Next.

The official added that TN will ensure that every habitation with a certain population has a primary school within one km of access. “Any habitation which is beyond 5 km reach of a school will have access to residential schools.”, he added.

Stating that the accessibility of schools for teachers as well as students remains as a never-ending saga, though there is an allocation of Rs 600/month per student and Rs 1,000-2,000 per month per teacher as travel allowance under Samagra Siksha. Allowance will be hiked according to the requirements, he said.

“The Forest Department is tasked with arranging vehicles for students to reach schools and create housing for teachers in hilly regions,” the official said. The school hours will be flexible in such areas, he added.