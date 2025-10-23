Low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu weakens; Chennai receives moderate rain

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu has moved west-northwestwards, weakened into a low-pressure area and lay over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka at 5:30 am of Thursday.

According to RMC, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across south interior Karnataka and weaken further during the next 24 hours.

The weather department said, “The depression over the southeast Arabian Sea moved slowly north-northeastwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 5:30 am on 23 October. Persist over the same region, 570 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 920 km southwest of Panjim (Goa). It is likely to move nearly northeastwards across the southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.”

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) - Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) released the 24 hours rainfall data ending on 5:30 am on 23 October siad,” Chennai and its surrounding areas experienced moderate to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, with the city recording an average rainfall of 26.36 mm between 5:30 am on October 22 and 5:30 am on October 23. And indicates that a majority of stations fell under the moderate rain category.”

ICCC cumulative rainfall report reveals that, chief amount of rainfall received in Chennai Central with 5 cm, followed by Maduravoyal 4.5 cm, Ennore 4.4 cm, Kasimedu 4.3 cm and Madipakkam recorded 4 cm of rainfall.