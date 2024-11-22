RMC issues orange alert for six districts of TN on Nov 26, 27

CHENNAI: As heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai on November 26 and 27.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu including Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi received heavy showers on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pamban in Ramanathapuram received the highest amount of 3.5 cm of rainfall, followed by 2.2 cm in Pudukkottai. Light showers were also recorded in Chengalpettu, Dindigul, Karur, Cuddalore and Tenkasi.

While light to moderate rains are expected on the weekend in several parts of the State, the RMC has issued a warning for heavy rains in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai on November 25. The orange alert implies ‘very heavy rainfall’ that would measure between 11.56 cm and 20.44 cm.

According to RMC, an upper air cyclonic circulation formed over the Equatorial Indian Ocean off the Sumatra coast and adjoining the South Andaman Sea on Thursday.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area will likely form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 23 November. Thereafter, low pressure is likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in the next two days.

If the depression strengthens and becomes a cyclone, it will be the season’s second cyclone after Dana and will be called ‘Fengal’, a name proposed by Saudi Arabia. The system could impact the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram on the same dates.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy. The city is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three days. The minimum temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 30-31 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 25-26 degree Celsius.