RMC issues heavy rain warning for 14 districts of TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday issued heavy rain warning for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation over the sea. The weather officials stated that the rainfall activity is likely to reduce gradually from next week.



As the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area persists and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu between 4.5 km to 5.8 km above sea level. Under its influence, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu. It is also said that light to moderate rain is expected over one or two places in the state for two days.

On the other hand, Chennai and its suburbs witness soaring heat during the daytime. However, the meteorological department stated that due to a surge in temperature, some areas might experience convective rainfall in the nighttime for the next few days. The maximum temperature at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations is likely to record around 36 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius respectively for two days.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till September 6. As squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area.

According to RMC rainfall data, several districts experienced intense rainfall in the last 24 hours. Of which, Tirunelveli district recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 16 cm. Followed by Theni 15 cm, Dindigul 11 cm, Kanniyakumari 8 cm, and Dharmapuri, and Erode recorded 7 cm rainfall each.