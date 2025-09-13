Rival party rally at venue dampens TVK’s spirits

TIRUCHY: TVK’s digital banners are screaming across Tiruchy city ahead of the party president actor Vijay’s campaign launch on Saturday, but the spot permitted by the police to conduct the rally wore a deserted look as the police prevented cadre from making display arrangements, as another party event, that of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, was underway on Friday.

The party cadre, elated by the scheduled programme of the party president and the commencement of his first election campaign rally from Tiruchy, ensured that posters were covered all over the city. The posters and banners contained Vijay’s comments against the State government and the police.

Most of the posters carried the slogans ‘Nalaya Mudhalvar’ (future CM), Varalaaru Thirumbukirathu (history repeats) and Aazhaporan Tamilan (Tamilian is going to rule). Key spots, including Palakkarai, Central bus stand, Thillai Nagar, Thanjavur road and Karumandapam, were covered for campaign promotions by the TVK cadre.

However, the spot where Vijay is scheduled to address wore a deserted look. The complete area was occupied by the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, which was granted permission a couple of days back to interpret the resolutions that were adopted at the Madurai conference of the party.

Sources said that the MMK meeting was scheduled at around 6.30 pm at the MGR statue roundabout in Marakkadai, and the entire stretch was adorned with the MMK party flags and banners. Sources further said that the TVK cadre were asked to display their banners only after the MMK meeting was over.

“We are asked to adhere to the order given by the police strictly, and so we will stick to it and further proceed as per the police direction,” a party functionary who was waiting at the Marakkadai venue told DT Next.

Even the permission to conduct a campaign at the MGR statue roundabout at Marakkadai near Gandhi Market was secured after a series of discussions with the police.